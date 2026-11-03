Kim Da-young, Bae Sung-jae’s wife, looks completely different after becoming pregnant... Her freckle-covered bare face stuns

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Former announcer Kim Da-young, wife of broadcaster Bae Sung-jae, opened up about her skin concerns, revealing that her freckles have become darker since she became pregnant.

On the 3rd, Kim Da-young posted a video on her social media with the caption, “A 4K ultra-real look at the skin of a full-term pregnant woman.”

The video showed Kim Da-young standing in front of the camera with no makeup on. Freckles and blemishes scattered across her face stood out clearly, catching viewers’ attention. She had revealed her changed skin condition after becoming pregnant, just as it looked without makeup.

Along with the video, Kim Da-young said, “I like being out in the sun, so I used to live without worrying about skin pigmentation (turning a blind eye to it), but it got darker after I became pregnant.”

She went on to share her thoughts on her skin, saying, “Of course, clear skin without blemishes is so beautiful, but honestly, I also quite like this kind of country look.”

She added, “Dermatologists say freckles should be treated early, before they turn into deep melasma. Is that really true?” expressing her curiosity.

Meanwhile, Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young overcame their 14-year age difference and married in May 2025, after dating for about two years. Kim Da-young is currently pregnant and is due to give birth in December.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.