Hey Jini again denies allegations of exploiting former employee: “Annual salary raised 25%; no interference with workers’ compensation claim”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Representatives for children’s content creator Hey Jini released an initial response on the 27th of last month to allegations of labor exploitation involving a former employee. On the 3rd, they released additional materials and denied allegations including wage arrears and interference with a workers’ compensation claim.

That day, Hey Jini and Kidsworks released related materials on their official channels, saying, “False information is being amplified and recirculated, seriously damaging the reputations of our company and the individuals involved.”

Regarding allegations of unpaid wages and other pay issues, they explained that the annual salary had been raised by 25% from the amount at the time of hiring: from 20 million won in 2017 to 21 million won in January 2018, and then to 25 million won in November of the same year. They said that the salary was increased twice. Meal allowances and bonuses were paid separately, in addition to the annual salary, and they explained that differences in the amounts shown on publicly disclosed withholding tax receipts reflected periods of leave, among other things.

They also claimed, “Regarding the work environment, we guaranteed flexible working arrangements and, after learning of the employee’s health problems, recommended that they stop working and take time off or a leave of absence.” In response to allegations that they interfered with a workers’ compensation claim, they said, “We respected the decision to apply and did not interfere.” They added that their account differed from the employee’s, and that they had repeatedly asked the employee to avoid excessive workloads.

Kidsworks said, “We are currently reorganizing our management system with advice from a certified labor consultant. All software is now used with genuine licenses, in compliance with the Copyright Act.” It added, “If further harm occurs as a result of adding false claims and spreading them, or escalating matters into attacks on individuals unrelated to the case, we may take civil and criminal legal action to protect our members.”

Meanwhile, on the 27th of last month, A, a former employee of Kidsworks, which is run by Hey Jini, claimed to have worked for two years on an annual salary of 20 million won without overtime pay, and to have been diagnosed with panic disorder and depression as a result. A also said the condition was later recognized as work-related, and that the company had proposed paying 4 million won instead of filing a workers’ compensation claim.

Hey Jini’s representatives later said, “That colleague worked for a little over a year, from September 2017 to December 2018, before taking a leave of absence. They voluntarily resigned in May of the following year, of their own accord. We paid their annual salary without issue, then raised it by 25% and paid a bonus.” They also said, “We repeatedly asked them to rest, saying they could pause their work schedule if it was affecting their health. We also helped with the rental deposit for a home near the company.” They added, “We did not interfere with a workers’ compensation claim. Respecting that colleague’s wish to apply for workers’ compensation at the end of 2018, we introduced them to an external certified labor consultant,” denying the related allegations.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.