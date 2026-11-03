“Gyeong-ran, I’m leaving now”: Kim Kyung-ran weeps, expressing her profound longing for the late Choi Bool-am

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Former announcer and actress Kim Kyung-ran shared her tender feelings for the late Choi Bool-am, who had been like a father to her, after accompanying him on his final journey.

On the 3rd, Kim Kyung-ran recalled the moment she first heard the news of Choi Bool-am’s death: “I got a call in the early morning, and I couldn’t believe it, but the tears kept falling,” she said. “My hands were trembling, and the tears came pouring out, but I still couldn’t believe it.”

She said that although she visited the funeral hall several times before and after performances, she could hardly accept his death. She said it was only after accompanying him through the funeral procession, funeral Mass, memorial event hosted by ChildFund Korea, cremation, and committal service that she finally felt the reality of their farewell.

Kim Kyung-ran said, “After waiting for an hour and a half or so at the crematorium, I accompanied our teacher, whose remains had been carefully placed in an urn small enough to hold in my arms. As we held a service for his interment at the park, it was as if he was making me realize again and again, ‘Gyeong-ran, I’m leaving now.’ It was that kind of day. I spent a day when I could not help but accept it.”

She went on to express her heartfelt feelings for Choi Bool-am, who had opened the way for her to become a stage actor. Kim Kyung-ran said, “I was the one who only ever received. If it hadn’t been for Mr. Choi Bool-am, I can’t imagine the person I am now, continuing my life on the stage as an actor at a breakneck pace.”

She remembered him, saying, “He opened up a dream in me that I didn’t even know I had, and he was both a teacher and a father who would be so proud and happy, cheering me on even over one small, seemingly insignificant change, as if a baby were babbling.”

She said she cried even more at the memorial event held at ChildFund Korea, where the late actor had maintained a long-standing relationship. Recalling how Choi Bool-am and Lee Hong-ryeol had warmly welcomed her when she became an ambassador, she said, “With Mr. Lee Hong-ryeol right beside me, I wondered, ‘Where has Mr. Choi Bool-am gone?’ and cried like a child.”

Kim Kyung-ran offered her final farewell, saying, “For more than half my life, I shared a bond with him and received an immeasurably great, sincere love in abundance. I will always miss him. I’ll see you again. I send you my love and respect.”

Meanwhile, Choi Bool-am had struggled to get around and devoted himself to rehabilitation after undergoing surgery for a herniated disc last March. But after his health deteriorated sharply, he died on the 29th of last month at the age of 87.

The late actor was beloved by the public for many years through MBC’s Chief Inspector and Country Diaries, as well as KBS 1TV’s Korean Cuisine and Dining. He also championed charitable giving for children and young people for more than 40 years. In recognition of his contributions to the development of Korean television dramas, the government posthumously awarded him the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit on the 30th of last month.

For three days, mourners from all walks of life—including figures from the cultural and arts community, politics, and business—visited the funeral hall set up at Asan Medical Center. The late actor’s funeral procession was held on the 2nd, and he was laid to rest as family and colleagues saw him off.

▶ Full text of Kim Kyung-ran’s post

I got a call in the early morning. I couldn’t believe it, but the tears kept falling.

Even at the funeral hall I stopped by before the performance the next day,

my hands were trembling and the tears came pouring out, but I still couldn’t believe it.

At the funeral hall I visited again after the performance the following day,

I greeted people a little more calmly than the day before

and even managed to eat a good meal before heading home.

Even at the hospital I went to early yesterday morning for the funeral procession,

they said I needed to eat well to get through the long day ahead,

so I made sure to eat the meal they had prepared for me,

and kept going, telling myself I needed to stay composed.

Even after three days had passed, and after visiting the funeral hall for several days, I still couldn’t believe

that I had to part from our teacher in this world.

It began to dawn on me that it was time to accept this

while we were on the bus carrying him to Yeouido Catholic Church.

Where are we going? Oh, it’s our teacher’s funeral Mass.

Where are we going now? To the place at ChildFund, which he loved so much, where the foundation staff will hold their final farewell event.

Where are we going now? To the crematorium.

We waited at the crematorium for an hour and a half or so,

then accompanied our teacher, whose remains had been carefully placed in an urn small enough to hold in my arms,

as we held a service for his interment at the park.

So he was making me realize over and over, ‘Gyeong-ran, I’m leaving now.’

It was that kind of day.

I spent a day when I could not help but accept it.

I was the one who only ever received.

If it hadn’t been for Mr. Choi Bool-am,

the person I am now, continuing my life on the stage as an actor at a breakneck pace,

is someone I cannot imagine.

He opened up a dream in me that I didn’t even know I had,

and even over one small, seemingly insignificant change, as if a baby were babbling,

he would be so proud and happy, cheering me on.

He was both a teacher and a father to me.

I cried especially hard when we said goodbye to him at ChildFund.

On the foundation’s first floor, right beside the space where people laid flowers for him,

he had been so fond of me, newly appointed as an ambassador,

and the memory of taking a photo with Mr. Choi Bool-am and Mr. Lee Hong-ryeol

came vividly back to me.

With Mr. Lee Hong-ryeol right beside me,

I wondered, ‘Where has Mr. Choi Bool-am gone?’ and cried like a child.

I bid him farewell.

So that he can leave peacefully, lightly, and well,

he tells me not to grieve so deeply.

The leaves these days are especially vibrant,

and seem to contrast with our teacher, who lived an exceptionally unassuming life,

yet he was loved and respected by everyone.

He also seemed like someone who was visible and shone wherever he went.

For more than half my life, I shared a bond with our teacher,

and received an immeasurably great, sincere love in abundance.

I will always miss you.

I’ll see you again.

I send you my love and respect.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.