Hwang Jung-eum Almost Unrecognizable, Happy Despite a Face Full of Blemishes and Wrinkles: “Life Begins at 40”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actress Hwang Jung-eum unabashedly revealed her bare face during a trip to Florence, sharing a bright and confident update on her life after her divorce.

On the 3rd, Hwang Jung-eum shared several photos taken during her trip to Florence, Italy, along with glimpses of her daily life.

Hwang Jung-eum, who is 43 this year, added the caption, “Real life begins at 40~~,” expressing her satisfaction with her life now that she is in her 40s.

In the photos, Hwang Jung-eum blended into the city of Florence in a thoroughly casual look, wearing no makeup and comfortably holding her hair back with a headband.

In particular, her confident, self-assured expression caught the eye, despite her bare face showing every wrinkle and blemish on her skin.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum married Lee Young-don, a businessman and former professional golfer, in 2016, and they had two sons together. She announced their divorce last year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.