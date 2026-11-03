Hey Jini again denies allegations of labor exploitation as current employee speaks out: “The company I experienced was different”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Hey Jini’s representatives again denied allegations that a former employee had been subjected to labor exploitation. A current Kidsworks employee shared their work experience, saying, “What I experienced firsthand was different.”

On the 3rd, Hey Jini and Kidsworks issued an additional statement through their official channels regarding a former employee’s claims of unpaid wages and obstruction of an application for workers’ compensation.

The company released related materials, saying, “Accounts that differ from the facts are being amplified and repeated, seriously damaging the reputations of our company and the individual concerned.”

Regarding the allegations of unpaid wages, the company said it had raised the employee’s annual salary by 25% from the amount at the time of hire, increasing it from 20 million won in 2017 to 21 million won in January 2018 and then to 25 million won in November of the same year.

The company said it had also paid meal expenses and bonuses in addition to the annual salary, and that the difference in amounts shown on the publicly released withholding tax receipts reflected periods of leave and other factors.

Regarding the working environment, the company claimed it had guaranteed employees autonomy in their work and, after learning of the employee’s health problems, recommended that the employee stop working and take leave or a leave of absence.

The company also denied allegations that it obstructed a workers’ compensation claim, saying, “We respected the application and did not interfere with it.” It added that it was currently revising its management system with advice from a certified labor consultant, and could consider legal action if further harm occurred as a result of the spread of false information or other such conduct.

That day, a lengthy comment was also posted on Hey Jini’s social media post by an employee who said they currently worked at Kidsworks.

The employee called it “my first job and the company where I have continued to work for years,” and cited the people they work with as the reason they had been able to stay for so long.

The employee said the company head gave advance notice when they were expected to finish work late, and accommodated them if they did by letting them take a taxi or start work late the next day. They also said schedules were adjusted so that after evening or weekend shoots, they could take Monday off or choose a day off in another week.

They also described taking a month off last year for personal reasons. The employee said, “I was accommodated with a month off without using any of my annual leave, so I could rest,” and added, “When I heard that people had difficulty taking time off, it felt unfamiliar because it differed from what I had experienced firsthand.” They added, “I don’t know everyone’s circumstances,” explaining that they were sharing only their own experience.

Earlier, A, a former Kidsworks employee, claimed on the 27th of last month that they had worked for an annual salary of 20 million won without overtime pay and had consequently been diagnosed with panic disorder and depression. A also said their condition had been recognized as work-related, and claimed that the company had proposed paying 4 million won instead of filing a workers’ compensation claim.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.