“Hidden-camera filming is a crime, not a prank”... Viewers lash out over unauthorized filming on ‘Contract Marriage’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Viewers have been criticizing a scene from the variety show ‘Contract Marriage’ in which one cast member installed a camera in the newlyweds’ home without telling the other and filmed their daily life.

The controversy extended beyond the conflict between the cast members to the production team, which included it in the broadcast, and the studio panelists’ reactions.

On ‘Contract Marriage,’ which aired on the 2nd on KBS Joy and MBC every1, Choi Jeong-hyeon, who appeared as Mike Kim on season 32 of ‘I Am Solo,’ and Jeong Min-hyeon were shown clashing over the filming.

Choi Jeong-hyeon installed a camera to keep footage for his personal collection and filmed their daily life on two consecutive days. When Jeong Min-hyeon asked about the camera, Choi acknowledged that it was his and explained, “I was going to shoot a few clips.”

Jeong Min-hyeon expressed his displeasure, saying, “I didn’t know you were filming. If you were going to film me, shouldn’t you have told me beforehand?”

Choi Jeong-hyeon apologized and said he would delete all the footage, but Jeong Min-hyeon said, “Delete it all in front of me,” and insisted on watching him delete it and also demanded the memory card.

In an interview with the production team, Jeong Min-hyeon said, “Since I would be in the footage, he should have asked for my permission before installing it,” and added, “The fact that he filmed for two days without saying anything made me feel that he and I fundamentally think differently.”

The broadcast also showed Choi Jeong-hyeon looking through Jeong Min-hyeon’s personal notebook without permission, prompting further criticism that he had failed to respect the other person’s privacy and personal boundaries.

Opinions were also divided over the studio panelists’ reactions.

Hyoyeon sympathized with Jeong Min-hyeon, saying, “From the person’s perspective, it could feel like CCTV, which could be unpleasant.”

By contrast, Ahn Jung-hwan said, in essence, that Choi Jeong-hyeon’s intentions themselves did not seem bad. While they were reviewing the footage, he also mentioned concern about how it had turned out, saying, “If it had come out well, he would have said, ‘Let’s keep this.’”

He also suggested that it would have been good to use the footage in a video for an event.

After the broadcast, criticism continued online that filming without consent should not be treated lightly.

Some viewers responded along the lines of, “A hidden camera isn’t a prank; it’s a crime,” and “Secretly filming someone shows bad intentions.” Criticism was also directed at Ahn Jung-hwan’s remarks, which interpreted the filming as well-intentioned, and the production team’s decision to air the scenes as variety-show content.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.