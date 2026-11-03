Nam Bo-ra opens up to divorce lawyer about the realities of married life... “There are things my husband and I aren’t compatible on”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Nam Bo-ra candidly opened up about the real-life marital conflicts in the first year of marriage and her inner thoughts during a conversation with a divorce attorney.

On the 3rd, a divorce attorney appeared on the YouTube channel STUDIO OMG’s web variety show “Bora Unni Dongsaeng,” where they discussed married life and conflicts between spouses.

That day, Nam Bo-ra said candidly, “I’ve been married for one year and three months,” adding, “There can’t be someone who’s a perfect match in every way for all one year and three months, can there? There are things my husband and I aren’t compatible on.”

When asked how she handles things she and her husband don’t see eye to eye on, she advised, “You can’t like 100% of everything about your husband,” adding, “In those moments, don’t blurt it out right away.”

Nam Bo-ra drew laughs, saying, “I think it to myself. Even if something bothers me when he’s in front of me, the moment my husband turns away, I think, ‘What’s with him? He’s so annoying.’”

She emphasized, “Just swallow it once.” She explained that her way of keeping her marriage going is to try to hold back for a while rather than immediately voicing what bothers her.

Nam Bo-ra married a businessman her age last year and welcomed her first son last June.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.