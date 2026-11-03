Ko So-young, is that really you?... The result of asking for her ID photo to be retouched: “Make my eyes bigger”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Ko So-young showed her down-to-earth side as she visited a well-known studio to have an ID photo taken.

On the 3rd, a video capturing Ko So-young’s daily life during a visit to a well-known photo studio in Yeouido was released on her personal YouTube channel.

The studio has welcomed top stars such as her husband Jang Dong-gun, Lee Jung-jae, Choi Soo-jong, Choi Min-soo and Yoo Dong-geun. Old photos of the stars and pictures of Ko So-young from earlier years remain on the exterior and inside the studio, drawing attention.

When Ko So-young returned to the studio for the first time in a while, she joked, “Are we doing a before-and-after?” but readily agreed to have her photo taken.

Agreeing with the photographer’s remark, “This is also when you look your youngest,” she watched the shoot, which was being conducted in the old-fashioned way, and grew reflective: “I was at the forefront of the new generation, Generation X, but now I’ve become an old-timer.”

She went on to candidly share her feelings about the passage of time, saying, “Why does this feel so poignant? I’m getting choked up—maybe this is menopause.”

After the shoot, Ko So-young was pleased with the result, but watched the retouching process closely.

The photo had turned out well, but Ko So-young made a surprising request to the staff member handling the retouching: “Could you make my eyes a little bigger?” The employee, flustered, replied, “I can do that. Your eyes are already big, though...” and completed the photo by enlarging her eyes along with retouching her skin.

Her looks are different from what they were in her heyday, but she is still beautiful. Ko So-young smiled with satisfaction as she looked at the finished result.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.