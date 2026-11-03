Lee Min-jung considered dropping out after her grades plummeted during her ‘Gangnam beauty’ days: ‘I asked if I could quit school’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Min-jung opened up about how her grades fell sharply and she went through a difficult period during her second year of high school.

Even she, who was known as the ‘Gangnam beauty,’ said she had thought about quitting school at the time.

On the 3rd, a video titled ‘Visiting the High School I Graduated From for the First Time in 25 Years’ was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Lee Min-jung MJ.’ Lee Min-jung visited her alma mater, Seoul Hyundai High School, and looked back on her school days.

As Lee Min-jung looked over her school records, her grades came up. ‘I don’t think I should show these,’ she said, covering them so they wouldn’t be visible on camera.

She recalled, ‘My grades really plummeted in my second year of high school. That was a time of extreme turmoil.’

She said, ‘I told my mom, “Can’t I just stop going to high school?”’ She added, ‘I didn’t study and I was going through a difficult time, so my grades fell. In my senior year, I came to my senses and started studying again.’

She also described her second year of high school as ‘the absolute worst period of my life.’

Her school records included the assessment, ‘Bright and cheerful, with good relationships with her classmates, though somewhat easily distracted.’ They also noted her interest in music and writing and her clear sense of her own opinions. The records also said she needed to be more diligent.

Lee Min-jung laughed and said, ‘The teacher spoke so frankly that it really stayed with me,’ then added, ‘Teacher, I’m much more diligent now. I’m living diligently, just as you taught me.’

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.