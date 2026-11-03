Ko So-young, 49 kg, panics over ‘weight gain’: ‘I’m not eating until I lose 1.5 kg’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Ko So-young drew attention by candidly revealing her weight, enthusiastically enjoying food, and sharing her own diet secrets.

A video titled ‘The Chinese restaurant with no jajangmyeon that Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young visit once a month (they pack some to take home, Yeouido tour)’ was posted on Ko So-young’s YouTube channel on the 3rd.

That day, Ko So-young enjoyed a meal at her favorite Chinese restaurant, one she often visits. As they waited for the food, the conversation naturally turned to her weight. ‘I suddenly got down to 48.2–48.5 kg again, but lately the weather’s been nice, so I made dinner plans a few times, and now I’m back up to 49 kg,’ she candidly admitted.

The production team marveled, ‘There can’t be an actress who’d be this candid about her weight.’ Ko So-young then snapped, ‘Anyway, who was it that made me get on the scale?’ sending everyone into fits of laughter.

She also shared an unusual promise she had made. Ko So-young said, ‘A younger friend I know asked, “Unni, when are we going to meet?” and I said, “When I hit 48 kg.”’ Her answer drew more laughs.

‘I can’t eat anymore—not until I lose about 1.5 kg,’ she said, adding, ‘If I don’t keep on top of it as I go, it gets difficult,’ and explaining her strict approach to managing her weight.

But her hearty appetite came out when food was in front of her. Ko So-young ordered a variety of dishes, from sweet-and-sour pork to dumplings, and tucked in enthusiastically. In contrast to how carefully she usually watches her weight, she ate without hesitation, revealing a surprisingly uninhibited side.

After finishing the meal, she laughed as if she had only then realized the reality of the situation. ‘Oh no. Let’s walk all the way home. Promise: no more food today.’ She added, ‘Goodbye until I’m back at 48 kg,’ showing her determination to lose weight.

Ko So-young’s diet secrets had also been shared in a YouTube video released on the 27th of last month. In the video, she ate rice from a small soy sauce dish and said, ‘There isn’t much, but I feel like I’ve eaten a lot.’

She went on to explain her way of eating: ‘You’re tricking your brain visually. It looks like a heaping bowl of rice, doesn’t it?’ When the production team watching her asked in amazement, ‘How did you get down to 48 kg?’, Ko So-young replied, ‘I eat like this, have a small dinner, and don’t snack.’

From her candid, down-to-earth openness about her weight to the surprising way she fully enjoys her food and her consistent self-discipline, interest is turning to Ko So-young’s everyday life.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.