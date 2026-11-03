Choo Sung-hoon's retirement fight is just around the corner... Yano Shiho: "I don't know where my husband is"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Japanese top model Yano Shiho offered cool yet affectionate support ahead of her husband Choo Sung-hoon's final mixed martial arts fight.

On the 3rd, Yano Shiho appeared on Ayumi's YouTube channel as her "close friend."

While talking with Yano Shiho that day, Ayumi asked how her husband Choo Sung-hoon was doing. Ayumi said, "It seems Choo Sung-hoon is hardly ever home now," and Yano replied, "He isn't. He has his final retirement fight coming up."

Choo Sung-hoon is scheduled to compete in his retirement bout in mixed martial arts at Black Combat XVII, which takes place on the 21st. Given his long career as a fighter, the bout is expected to mark the end of his time as a competitor.

When Ayumi asked, "Are you training in Korea?" Yano Shiho explained, "Yes. But he also goes to Thailand, and recently he went to Busan." She added, "I don't know where he is right now," making them laugh.

Ayumi also laughed at Yano's candid answer that she didn't even know where her husband was training. Yano explained, "As you'd expect, when a fight is coming up, he gets focused, so we get in touch a little less." She seemed to understand that her husband was immersed in training ahead of his final fight.

Then Ayumi asked, "Sarang will come watch the retirement fight too, right?" and Yano replied, "Yes." Their daughter, Choo Sarang, is also expected to watch her father's final fight in person.

Yano Shiho also made sure to offer her husband warm words of support. She showed her affection and faith in Choo Sung-hoon, saying, "Don't be scared or worry. It's okay. You're okay, mister." Her calm yet reassuring support for her husband ahead of his final fight was heartwarming.

Yano Shiho married mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon in 2009, and they have a daughter, Choo Sarang. Choo Sung-hoon will compete in his final bout as a mixed martial arts fighter at Black Combat XVII on the 21st.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.