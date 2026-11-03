AKMU's Lee Su-hyun on side effects of a low-sodium diet during 30-kg weight loss: “Pulse undetectable for half a year”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun candidly revealed the severe side effects and abnormal physical symptoms she experienced while losing a whopping 30 kg.

On the 3rd, Lee Su-hyun cooked the diet meals she had made and eaten herself while losing weight, sharing them on her YouTube channel along with behind-the-scenes stories about her diet.

Recalling the extreme dieting methods she had used in the past, Lee Su-hyun warned others to be cautious.

Addressing the misconception that people have to stick to a salt-free diet while dieting, she said, “Don’t say things you know nothing about. It really makes me angry.” She added, “When I was on a strict diet, I tried an extreme measure of eating only sweet potatoes or potatoes for about a week, but my stomach hurt and I had no energy. I could really feel myself becoming unhealthy.”

Her revelation of particularly serious health problems came as a shock.

Lee Su-hyun said, “For almost half the year, my pulse couldn’t be detected. My coach kept pleading with me to please eat some salt.” She emphasized again, “After repeatedly following low-sodium diets, my pulse only finally started to become detectable once I began eating salt. When dieting, don’t be afraid of salt; if anything, you should be afraid of sugar.”

She also offered practical advice on sticking to a diet while maintaining a social life.

Lee Su-hyun said firmly, “If you really need to lose weight and stick to a diet, avoid meeting friends if you can help it. It’s really hard to stick to your diet when you meet up with friends.”

She continued, offering a useful tip: “If you have to meet up, go to a barbecue restaurant and eat only the protein from the meat, without rice or soybean-paste stew. Or find someone to share rice with and serve yourself only half a bowl.”

Lee Su-hyun, who successfully lost a total of 30 kg, said, “This is the approach I used to lose weight while taking care of my health for more than two years. Losing 30 kg in three months isn’t good for your body.” She urged, “I hope you’ll combine diet and exercise with the goal of taking good care of your body over the long term.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.