“Devoted husband” Choi Soo-jong embroiders Ha Hee-ra’s initials and a heart on every cap: “ONSR” means “Oh, My Love”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Choi Soo-jong showed off his “favorite caps,” embroidered with expressions of love for his wife, Ha Hee-ra, proving himself to be one of the entertainment industry’s most devoted husbands.

Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, one of the entertainment industry’s best-known happily married couples, appeared on KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House,” which aired on the 3rd.

That day, when asked how he had saved Ha Hee-ra’s name in his phone, Choi Soo-jong replied, “I saved it as ‘Oh~ My Love♥.’” Ha Hee-ra said she had saved Choi Soo-jong as “Oppa~♥.”

Joo Woo-jae then asked Kim Jong-kook, who was in his first year of marriage, “How did you save your wife’s name?” Looking embarrassed, Kim tried to dodge the question, saying, “There’s a nickname written there. It’s a term of endearment.” But after more persistent questioning, he finally admitted cautiously, “I saved it as ‘Cutie.’” Song Eun-yi, hearing this, expressed surprise: “You know how to use words like that?”

Choi Soo-jong went on to say that he had also embroidered his love for Ha Hee-ra onto his caps. “I go to Dongdaemun and have the initials ‘ONSR’ embroidered. It means ‘Oh~ My Love,’” he explained.

Ha Hee-ra, however, drew a firm line, saying, “I don’t wear them,” which made everyone laugh. Unfazed, Choi Soo-jong proudly added, “I also have ‘SJ♥HR’ embroidered on the side. I wear them to match each style.” The show also revealed one of the favorite caps he actually wears.

Kim Jong-kook saw it and made everyone laugh by saying, “It gives me the feeling that he’s the president of Ha Hee-ra’s fan club.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.