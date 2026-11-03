Jasson: Blood doesn’t lie... “Junbeom takes after me”—his childhood photo shows they’re dead ringers

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] TV personality Jasson shared a childhood photo, showing off how much he and his son Junbeom look alike.

On the 3rd, Jasson shared a childhood photo with the caption, “Junbeom takes after me.”

In the photo, Jasson shows off his cute charm with his chubby cheeks, round eyes and petite mouth. His exceptional cuteness even as a child is remarkably similar to his son Junbeom today, drawing attention.

Junbeom has long made headlines for looking just like his mother, Hong Hyun-hee. His distinctive expressions and chubby cheeks have even prompted comments calling him “Hong Hyun-hee’s double” and “his mom’s spitting image.”

But the childhood photo of Jasson shared this time tells a different story. Jasson’s childhood photo also captured the same round eyes and chubby face seen in Junbeom.

It’s understandable that people are now saying Junbeom, who had been thought to take after his mother, may actually have inherited his father’s childhood looks.

Jasson married comedian Hong Hyun-hee in 2018, and they welcomed their son Junbeom in 2022. The three have won viewers’ affection by sharing their cheerful family life on KBS 2TV variety shows such as The Return of Superman.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.