'Retirement fight' looming, Choo Sung-hoon works out in the morning despite drinking until 2 a.m.: “I’m only pushing at half capacity”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] At 51, Choo Sung-hoon showed the exceptional self-discipline of a world-class fighter, heading out for his usual morning workout the day after drinking, with his retirement fight in combat sports approaching.

The episode of “Real Man In Taiwan” aired on the 3rd on SBS Plus and MBN, featuring the final day of Choo Sung-hoon, Kim Jong-kook and Zico’s trip to Taiwan.

Choo Sung-hoon stood out from the morning onward that day. He simply told his companions, “I’m going to work out,” then went off on his own for a morning workout. True to a world-class fighter who once ranked No. 8 in the UFC worldwide, he kept up his rigorous routine without skipping workouts, even while traveling.

Choo Sung-hoon focused on his workout even under the blazing sun, with sandbags strapped to both feet. He amazed viewers by getting moving early in the morning despite having drunk the night before and not going to sleep until 2 a.m.

Choo Sung-hoon explained why he keeps working out: “A broadcast is a broadcast, and your own work is your own work.” It reflected his professionalism and conviction that he would never neglect the training required of him as an athlete, even while traveling and filming a show.

When the production crew watching asked, “Have you picked up the pace?”, Choo Sung-hoon replied, “No. I shouldn’t push too hard yet. I’m only pushing about halfway.” He went on to explain his current training as he prepared for his retirement fight: “I have to get my body into condition so I can always go MAX [in the final fight].” Rather than simply ramping up the intensity, he is systematically managing his condition to be in peak shape on the day of his final fight.

Choo Sung-hoon also spoke candidly about the physical changes he has experienced as he has gotten older. “I think I work harder now than I used to. Before, even a little exercise would improve my stamina, but now it doesn’t improve even if I do twice as much,” he said. Now 51, Choo added calmly, “There’s nothing I can do about getting older. I’m working hard.” It was striking to see him acknowledge that he has to work harder than he did when he was young, while still giving his best to the end.

Meanwhile, Choo Sung-hoon is scheduled to have his retirement fight in mixed martial arts at Black Combat XVII, which takes place on the 21st.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.