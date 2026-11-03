Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra Lift Their College-Age Daughter’s Curfew—Yet She Never Stays Out Past 10

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra said they had lifted the curfew for their college-age daughter, but she now voluntarily gets home before 10 p.m.

The episode of KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House,” which aired on the 3rd, featured Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, one of showbiz’s best-known couples.

Choi Soo-jong said that he “rates all women much more highly than men.” He said, “Ha Hee-ra has had four miscarriages in total. Seeing her give birth twice after that and take care of the children is incredible.” He added, “That’s why I feel I should do everything I can for her. I try to treat women well in any way I can,” showing his signature devoted-romantic side.

Choi Soo-jong said that he always treats his children with respect, even using honorifics with them. He said he does so even when playing soccer with his son, adding, “I’ve been taking my child to soccer fields since he was young, and now we play soccer together.” He proudly said, “My son played on his school teams in high school and college. He’s good at soccer.”

He drew laughs when he said, “When I’m playing a game with my son, even if I’m open, he won’t pass to me. If he takes the shot himself, he shouts, ‘Mr. Choi Min-seo!’”

The other guests asked, “Do you call him ‘Mr. Min-seo’ even when you play soccer? Don’t you ever slip into informal speech?” Choi Soo-jong firmly replied, “I can’t do that.”

Asked who was responsible for disciplining the children, Choi Soo-jong said, “I’ve never done it once. That was their mother’s job.”

Ha Hee-ra admitted, “I’d handle it first and talk to them two or three times, but if I couldn’t get them to change, I’d think they needed some time with their dad and send them to him. But it almost always ended in tears.”

Choi Soo-jong said, “I’d go into the room, and when I looked at the child’s eyes, it made me so sad. So, just as tears were about to fall, I’d go over, quickly hug them, and say, ‘Do you know how Mom feels? If you understand, that’s enough.’” He added, to everyone’s surprise, “I’ve never once picked up a switch.”

Ha Hee-ra said that now that their children are adults, they resolve problems by talking rather than disciplining them. “These days, we have family meetings. Recently, we had one about our daughter’s curfew,” she said.

Choi Soo-jong explained, “Choi Yun-seo is in college, and her curfew is 9 p.m.” Ha Hee-ra said, “She told us that when she meets her friends after they finish their part-time jobs, she has to leave first, so they feel burdened because of her and find it hard to coordinate their schedules.”

She added, “So when we said we’d let her have freedom, she actually never stays out past 10.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.