‘2 Trillion Won Net Worth’ Rumors: Choo Sung-hoon Unveils Another Luxury Imported Car, Boasting of His Wealth with ‘A New Car That Arrived Yesterday’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon made an entrance in a luxury imported car, showing off his considerable wealth.

Aired on the 3rd, SBS Plus and MBN’s “A Macho Man’s Way of Traveling in Manado” showed Korea’s quintessential macho men, Choo Sung-hoon and Kim Jong-kook, setting off on a special trip in Manado, Indonesia, alongside Ahn Jae-hyun, a leading example of the so-called “eggen man” type.

Kim Jong-kook arrived at the airport first that day and waited for Choo Sung-hoon. A short while later, Choo arrived in a luxury imported car, drawing everyone’s attention.

The production crew, seeing this, asked Choo Sung-hoon, “Is that your personal car? How many cars do you have?” He replied nonchalantly, “Thirteen,” leaving them astonished.

Kim Jong-kook responded as if he couldn’t believe it: “Don’t lie.” Choo Sung-hoon joked, “Of course I’m lying,” prompting laughter.

Choo Sung-hoon went on to explain that the car he had arrived in was brand-new, saying, “It’s a car I drive in Korea. It arrived yesterday.”

Watching this, Kim Jong-kook expressed his envy, saying, “That’s my hyung, all right. Since you have your wife, you can do things like this without a care. I’m jealous, hyung.” Choo Sung-hoon responded with a laugh.

Meanwhile, Choo Sung-hoon married top Japanese model Yano Shiho in 2009, and they have a daughter, Choo Sarang.

Last year, reports that Choo Sung-hoon owned a home in Tokyo, Japan, valued at around 5 billion won, luxury cars including a Porsche and a Mercedes-Benz, and various luxury goods also fueled rumors that his net worth was 2 trillion won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.