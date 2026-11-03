Zico Gets a ‘Tap’ from Choo Sung-hoon’s Low Kick, Limps in ‘Shock’... Then Immediately Drops to His Knees

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Zico suffered the humiliation of falling into a swimming pool after taking one of Choo Sung-hoon’s low kicks from his prime.

The final day of Choo Sung-hoon, Kim Jong-kook and Zico’s trip to Taiwan was featured on an episode of SBS Plus and MBN’s Real Man In Taiwan.

That day, the three played a suitcase game with Choo Sung-hoon’s low kick at stake. Zico, who had often said he wanted to experience one of Choo Sung-hoon’s low kicks, lost the game and had to take the penalty.

When Choo Sung-hoon asked how hard he wanted the kick to be, Zico replied, “I want you to hit me with the force you had in your prime.” Kim Jong-kook and Choo Sung-hoon both exclaimed, “What?” in surprise.

Zico asked for a proper low kick, saying, “Not just a little tap like they do on variety shows.” Choo Sung-hoon expressed concern, asking, “What about your fans... are they okay with this?” But Zico made the fans laugh by saying, “It’s okay, right? I’m doing this because I want to. I’ll sign a statement saying I take responsibility for any unavoidable injuries.”

Zico’s manager was also worried, saying, “You have a performance next week. You’ll have to run around a lot.” But Zico wouldn’t back down, saying, “If a man gets hurt, he just does it on crutches.”

Zico, known as a martial arts enthusiast, got into position looking excited. But as soon as Choo Sung-hoon landed a single low kick at 50% strength, Zico couldn’t stay on his feet and fell straight into the pool. The sight of him floating on the water with all his strength gone made everyone laugh.

After barely getting out of the pool, Zico limped and couldn’t straighten up properly. He complained of the pain, saying, “This is real.”

He then looked bewildered, saying, “I don’t even know how I got into the pool. I can’t remember. It was like a bang, and it felt electrifying.” In the end, Zico lamented, “MMA... I should stop taking an interest in it,” prompting gales of laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.