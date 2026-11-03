Fans say, “No to a Sechs Kies (Jekki) comeback”... Did Ko Ji-yong respond with a “shush” photo and “Shut Up”?

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Ko Ji-yong, formerly of SECHSKIES, is set to take the stage officially with fellow members for the first time in about 10 years, as some fans have publicly opposed his joining the group’s activities.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong drew attention by posting on social media with the text “Please!!” and “Shut Up” set as the background music.

In a statement on the 2nd, the SECHSKIES Fan Union said, “We deeply regret and strongly oppose Ko Ji-yong’s attempt, which has recently become controversial, to join SECHSKIES’ activities and take part in the group’s reunion.”

It called on those involved to halt the related efforts and argued that commercial and personal activities using the SECHSKIES trademark and the group’s name should also be stopped.

The statement came after reports that Ko Ji-yong would take the stage under the SECHSKIES name with Lee Jai-jin and Jang Su-won.

The three will appear in “THE TREE in INSPIRE: Jekki’s Untold Story,” taking place on Dec. 15 and 16 at INSPIRE Arena in Incheon.

Organized ahead of the 30th anniversary of SECHSKIES’ debut in 2027, the event will mark the first time Ko Ji-yong, Lee Jai-jin and Jang Su-won have stood together on an official stage.

It will be about 10 years since Ko Ji-yong last took the official stage with SECHSKIES members, at the group’s reunion stage on MBC’s “Infinite Challenge” in 2016.

After the group disbanded in 2000, Ko Ji-yong turned to business and did not join its formal activities even during the 2016 reunion.

The event does not mean a full-group SECHSKIES reunion. Eun Ji-won and Kim Jae-deok will not appear.

On the 3rd, Ko Ji-yong posted a black-and-white photo on his Instagram along with the short text “Please!!”

The photo showed a person holding an index finger to their lips. The post’s background music was “Shut Up” by the Black Eyed Peas. No separate explanation of the post’s intent was given.

This is not the first conflict between Ko Ji-yong and some fans. In 2018, the SECHSKIES Fan Union also issued a statement calling for Ko to be removed from SECHSKIES’ profile on portal sites.

At the time, fans claimed that the company where Ko worked and business associates had used the SECHSKIES brand and fandom to promote their business.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.