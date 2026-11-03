Lee Jong-suk Feels Bitter Over Fans’ Reaction After Bulking Up: “I Don’t Know What to Do”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Lee Jong-suk said he gave up bulking up because of fans’ reactions to his physique, as they prefer him slim.

On the 3rd, a video titled “They say one of the two disappears if you meet your doppelgänger | EP. 162 Lee Jong-suk | Salon Drip” was posted on the YouTube channel TEO. Lee Jong-suk appeared as a guest.

Asked what he liked most about living with his family, Lee Jong-suk replied, “It’s definitely nice having warmth in the house.”

He said, “One thing that bothers me a little is that my youngest sibling really loves desserts, so if I don’t eat quickly what I brought home for myself, my sibling eats it.”

He added, “So I hide it behind the side-dish containers. I don’t even like desserts that much, but I have this compulsion where I feel like I absolutely have to have dessert after a meal,” making people laugh.

Jang Do-yeon asked, “You seem like the type who sticks to your diet. Aren’t you always in peak season?” Lee Jong-suk admitted, “I had my InBody measured recently for the first time in ages, and my body fat percentage came out way too high. I’m completely in the off-season right now.”

He also shared his concerns about managing his physique. Lee Jong-suk said, “I don’t know what to do either. Fans don’t really like it when I work out and bulk up,” adding, “I heard a lot of people say, ‘You look better slim,’ so I lost the weight again.”

He said, “Actually, the look I aspire to is Tom Hardy,” adding, “That kind of macho guy has always been my ideal.” He went on to say, “I wish my beard would grow like that too, but there’s not even a sign of it coming in,” drawing laughs.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.