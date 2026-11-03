Ahn Jae-hyun, ‘Divorced from Koo Hye-sun,’ turns serious when asked, “Are you married?”... “I’ve been married once”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Ahn Jae-hyun was flustered by Choo Sung-hoon’s sudden question about marriage and directly mentioned that he was divorced.

In “A Manly Man’s Travel Guide in Manado,” which aired on the 3rd on SBS Plus and MBN, Choo Sung-hoon, Kim Jong-kook, and Ahn Jae-hyun—a leading example of the so-called “eggen men”—set off on a trip to Manado, Indonesia.

While they were eating that day, Choo Sung-hoon asked for a wet wipe. Seeing this, Ahn Jae-hyun said, “I feel more at ease when I have one,” then immediately took a wet wipe from his bag and handed it to him.

Touched by Ahn Jae-hyun’s considerate gesture, Choo Sung-hoon asked with an innocent look, “Are you married?” The unexpected question made the atmosphere at the scene freeze in an instant.

Flustered, Ahn Jae-hyun suddenly changed the subject, asking, “Aren’t the coconuts ready yet?” Then he sprang to his feet and began fumbling about. Watching him, Kim Jong-kook tried to smooth things over: “Jae-hyun, it happens. He doesn’t know about this stuff, after all.”

But Choo Sung-hoon still hadn’t picked up on the mood and looked bewildered as he asked, “Why?” Ahn Jae-hyun finally disclosed that he was divorced, saying, “I’ve been married once.”

Only then did Choo Sung-hoon understand what was going on. Surprised, he said, “Oh, you’ve been married and divorced?” then calmly added, “That can happen.”

Kim Jong-kook then remarked, “It wasn’t exactly a quiet split,” referring to how Ahn Jae-hyun’s divorce unfolded. As the conversation continued, Ahn Jae-hyun repeatedly got up from his seat and looked increasingly restless, prompting laughter.

Choo Sung-hoon once again had everyone at the scene laughing when he said, “Did you have fun while you were there? Then that’s all that matters. I’m jealous.” Ahn Jae-hyun responded by abruptly changing the subject: “It’s delicious, so delicious. Summer really is the best.”

Choo Sung-hoon expressed his regret, saying, “There’s a lot I don’t know,” and Ahn Jae-hyun cheerfully wrapped things up: “This is how we get to know each other, too. It’s because I didn’t introduce myself. It’s my fault.”

Ahn Jae-hyun married actor Koo Hye-sun in 2016, but they divorced in 2020.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.