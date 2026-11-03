Yoo Jae-suk recalls Lee Dong-hwi during his bit-part days: “He shot a commercial and took off just two or three months later”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] TV personality Yoo Jae-suk recalled first meeting actor Lee Dong-hwi at a commercial shoot in the past.

Lee Dong-hwi, who was working in bit parts at the time, reportedly made a name for himself with the public just two or three months after meeting Yoo Jae-suk.

Actor Lee Dong-hwi and Yang Se-jong appeared as “gap friends” on the SBS variety show Whenever Possible, which aired on the 3rd.

That day, Yoo Yeon-seok said of Yang Se-jong, with whom he acted in the drama Dr. Romantic, “We’re close. He made his debut with Dr. Romantic, and he’s looked up to me ever since.”

By contrast, he said of Lee Dong-hwi, “Dong-hwi and I have a different vibe. I don’t get the sense that he looks up to me or anything,” drawing laughter.

Lee Dong-hwi replied, “Actually, I only look up to Jae-suk.”

Yoo Jae-suk said he first met Lee Dong-hwi on a commercial shoot, recalling, “Then, two or three months later, he took off. I didn’t know he’d make it that big so quickly.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.