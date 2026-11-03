After saying “The Fucking War Begins”... Season 32’s Yeong-su finally apologizes over hidden-camera controversy: “I didn’t think it through”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Choi Jeong-hyeon, who appeared on Season 32 of “I’m Solo” as Yeong-su, apologized over the controversy sparked by his filming his virtual wife, Jeong Min-hyeon, without her prior consent.

On the 3rd, Choi said, “First, I sincerely apologize to Min-hyeon (Gukhwa). I acknowledged my wrongdoing and apologized at the time of filming, but I still feel nothing but remorse, and I apologize once again.”

He bowed his head, saying, “Even if I had no bad intentions, it was unquestionably my fault, with no excuse, that I failed to show the basic consideration of asking the other person’s consent first in a space we shared.”

Explaining why he had set up a personal camera, he said, “I put it in the shared living room and thought I could collect everyday moments that wouldn’t be captured by the broadcast cameras, make them into a keepsake video after filming ended, and give it as a surprise gift.”

He acknowledged his wrongdoing, saying, “Whatever my intentions, I failed to fully appreciate that the very fact of someone’s daily life being recorded without their knowledge could make them uncomfortable and hurt them.”

Choi said, “As I’ve faced various criticisms, I’m once again realizing how little thought I gave it,” and vowed, “From now on, whatever the relationship, I’ll be someone who asks what the other person wants first and respects their wishes.” He apologized again, saying, “I sincerely apologize once more to Min-hyeon (Gukhwa), and I also want to express my regret to the viewers who felt uncomfortable.”

It was revealed on “Contract Marriage,” which aired on KBS Joy and MBC every1 on the 2nd, that Choi had installed a personal camera in the shared living room of their newlywed home without telling Jeong Min-hyeon and had filmed their daily lives for about two days.

Choi explained that he had intended to preserve memories, but Jeong Min-hyeon expressed displeasure at his having filmed without asking for consent beforehand. However, without properly grasping the seriousness of the situation, Choi joked, “You’re sensitive, aren’t you?”

When Jeong Min-hyeon turned stern, Choi apologized, saying, “I’ll delete the whole thing. I was wrong. I admit it. I didn’t think it through.” He then deleted the footage in front of Jeong Min-hyeon, who also took the memory card and kept it.

Right after the broadcast, Choi posted an ominous message on social media: “Whatever. The real fucking war starts now.” A screenshot of the post spread rapidly through online communities, but it can no longer be found on Choi’s social media.

Choi first came to public attention as Yeong-su on the 32nd-season divorced singles special of ENA and SBS Plus’s “I’m Solo.” Jeong Min-hyeon appeared on “I Am Solo, Love Continues” as Gukhwa, and the two have reunited as a virtual couple on “Contract Marriage” and are continuing their connection.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.