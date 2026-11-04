Living in a 10-Billion-Won Mansion, Jung Joon-ho’s Wife Lee Ha-jeong Bemoans Her Hunched Back: “The Kids Are Growing”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Former MBC announcer Lee Ha-jeong shared a bittersweet, funny update on life as a “parenting manager,” hunched over from taking care of her husband, Jung Joon-ho, and their daughter.

On the 3rd, Lee shared several recent photos on her social media, writing, “It’s already November. I’m grateful to everyone who’s been checking in since I haven’t been posting many photos. Since it’s November, I’ll get back to my usual self and post once a day.”

The photos showed a happy day out for a meal with her husband, Jung Joon-ho, and their daughter, Yudam. But while her husband and daughter enjoyed their meal, Lee was busy taking photos of her daughter, bent over with a hunched back.

“The kids are growing, but why am I hunched over like that when I take photos?” Lee said, sharing her bittersweet yet humorous thoughts on the realities of parenting.

Jung Joon-ho and Lee Ha-jeong are known for their exceptional dedication to their children’s education. Leaving behind her glittering career as an announcer, Lee has taken on the role of her children’s “personal manager.” Under her close care, their 7-year-old daughter, Yudam, is reportedly following a prestigious elite track for the top 1%, attending an international school and studying violin, among other things.

Alongside renewed attention to their focus on education, the 10-billion-won-range detached house in Songdo that Jung Joon-ho once revealed has also come back into the spotlight. Jung previously said on a television program, “Our main home is in Daechi-dong, Seoul, and I built a house in advance so the children could attend an international school in Incheon.”

The mansion is an American-style home within a golf club in Songdo, Incheon, with one basement level and two floors above ground. Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the golf course, it drew considerable attention as a property worth around 10 billion won.

Meanwhile, Lee Ha-jeong married actor Jung Joon-ho, who is 10 years her senior, in 2011. They have one son and one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.