Song Joong-ki and Katy take an outing with a stroller... “Their son is all smiles—so cute”; family sightings keep coming

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actor Song Joong-ki was spotted out with his wife and two children.

Recently, photos showing Song Joong-ki on a family outing with his wife and two children were posted on online communities.

In the photos, Song Joong-ki’s family is walking along an underground public walkway that leads to Banpo Hangang Park. Song pushed the stroller carrying his younger daughter himself, while his wife walked beside him. Their older son looked at the murals with curiosity.

After the photos were posted, more people came forward saying they had seen Song Joong-ki’s family. One netizen said, “I’ve run into them a few times, and they looked like a happy family. They both dress plainly, and his wife is always smiling, so she seemed like a cheerful and kind person.”

The netizen added, “Song Joong-ki gives off the impression of a young, family-oriented dad. He takes care of everything himself, like the stroller and the bags,” and, “I didn’t see the younger baby, but the older one is always grinning like his mom. So cute.”

Another netizen, who said they lived in the neighborhood, said, “I often run into him while walking in Namsan Park. He’s very approachable and seems like a family man,” adding, “We even made small talk, and he was much friendlier than I’d imagined. My sense of closeness with him shot up.”

There was also a sighting from someone who said they had seen Song Joong-ki’s family at Everland. One netizen said, “A friend of mine saw Song Joong-ki and his family at Everland and said they were dressed plainly and comfortably looking around the zoo with his wife and children, without seeming to care about other people watching them.”

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki remarried in 2023 to Katy Louise Saunders, a British former actress. They welcomed a son that year and a daughter the following year, making him the father of a son and daughter born a year apart.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.