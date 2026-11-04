Park Jeong-min knew the moment he saw pre-debut Kim Go-eun in a school uniform: “Go-eun would become Eungyo... there was a radiant glow”

[supremez, Sportschosun] Actor Park Jeong-min said that the moment he saw Kim Go-eun before her debut at the audition for the film Eungyo, he sensed she would be cast in the lead role.

On the 3rd, a video titled “Talking About Books Is Just an Excuse | Chatting About The Texture of Time with Go Ah-sung, a Friend of 12 Years” was posted on the YouTube channel of publisher Muje.

While talking about his first audition that day, Park Jeong-min said, “I don’t remember my first audition, but there’s one audition I remember very well,” and added, “I auditioned for the film Eungyo.”

The role he auditioned for was reportedly “Yellow Hair.” Park Jeong-min explained, “The character called Yellow Hair doesn’t appear in the film; the part was cut entirely. The character was in the novel and was also in the film at the time, but it was a role that didn’t appear in the movie.”

He continued, “I really wanted to try that role, so I auditioned. It’s a bit of a delinquent-type role. The character spits and swears, but I’m not usually that kind of person, am I? I’m a quiet person. So I wanted to show off that side of myself through acting. I thought, ‘I can do this too,’ but I felt my acting wasn’t good enough.”

Park Jeong-min recalled, “I thought, ‘I blew it.’ I was foolish; it was pure bravado. I crossed the line,” and added, “As I trudged out of the production company’s office, I felt something shining from my left.”

He said, “I looked, and Go-eun (Kim) was standing there with a guitar slung over her shoulder, wearing a Kaywon High School of Arts uniform. At that moment, I thought, ‘Ah, Go-eun is going to be Eungyo,’” adding, “Go-eun hadn’t debuted at all then; Go-eun was just a junior from school.”

He continued, “Even so, I just had this feeling that ‘that one’s going to get the part,’ and trudged out of the production company’s office feeling even more downcast. That’s the audition anecdote I still remember.”

Meanwhile, Kim Go-eun made a debut in 2012 with director Jung Ji-woo’s film Eungyo. Showing an acting ability unusual for a newcomer, Kim swept the Best New Actress awards at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, the Grand Bell Awards, the Korean Association of Film Critics Awards, and the Buil Film Awards, among others.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.