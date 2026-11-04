Shin Dong-yup and Sun Hye-yoon celebrate their adopted dog’s fifth birthday with the whole family... a hanbok and a jokbal party

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Shin Dong-yup’s family threw a party with the whole family together to celebrate their dog Cream’s fifth birthday.

On the 3rd, several photos were posted with the message, “Cream’s 5th birthday. A party timed for when big sister, big brother and Dad get home. The youngest in our family, Shin Cream. Let’s stay healthy and spirited like we are now, and be together with our family for a long, long time—for a thousand years and more,” on the account for Cream, the dog raised by Shin Dong-yup’s family.

The photos showed Shin Dong-yup, his wife, producer Sun Hye-yoon, and their two children gathered to celebrate Cream’s birthday. The family prepared a special cake decorated with Cream’s face and placed a number 5-shaped candle on it to celebrate. The guest of honor, Cream, also showed off an adorable look in a hanbok dress.

For Cream’s birthday, the family celebrated by placing a number 5 candle on a special cake decorated with Cream’s face. Cream also donned a hanbok dress for the birthday and showed off an adorable look.

A video released alongside the photos showed Shin Dong-yup pulling meat off a jokbal pig’s trotter and feeding it to Cream. “Jokbal for a birthday present,” he said, preparing the meat himself for Cream and handing it over.

Another video showed Cream eagerly waiting for the jokbal Shin Dong-yup was giving, accompanied by the caption, “Pestering Dad, tapping the chair with [the] tail in irrepressible delight.”

When Cream eagerly gobbled up the jokbal, Sun Hye-yoon said firmly, “You shouldn’t eat too much if you want to live a long time.” But when Cream started acting cute again, the whole family burst out laughing, and the warm atmosphere came through clearly.

Meanwhile, Shin Dong-yup married Sun Hye-yoon, an MBC variety show producer who is seven years his junior, in 2006. They have a son and a daughter.

In 2022, Shin Dong-yup adopted Cream, an abandoned dog, through SBS’s “TV Animal Farm,” which he hosts. Cream is said to be one of the puppies born to a mother dog who had been at risk of euthanasia.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.