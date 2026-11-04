“30-billion-won building owner” Ko So-young’s secret to building her wealth: “Money piles up when you have no time to spend it”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Ko So-young candidly revealed everything from the fees she earned during her heyday to her distinctive investment strategy.

On the 3rd, Ko So-young’s YouTube channel featured her reminiscing about her heyday, when she was actively working.

That day, Ko So-young looked back on her early 20s, when she first started earning money as an actor. She said, “Back then, my acting fees would land in my account like a monthly paycheck. When I got paid for 12 episodes of a drama at once, I’d go to an ATM all the time to update my bankbook. I got a kick out of saying, ‘The money’s come in.’”

Ko So-young, who entered the entertainment industry through special recruitment, explained that she worked under a per-appearance pay contract at the time, while actors who came up through open recruitment were paid under monthly salary contracts. Since she earned relatively more, she recalled, “I was the one getting more? I’d say, ‘I’ll treat you to a meal. Have some more, go on,’” prompting laughter as she looked back on her innocent days.

She added, “It wasn’t a lot of money, but it was the first money I had earned. Once I entered university, I never took pocket money from my parents again.” In effect, she had become financially independent at a young age.

Ko So-young also shared her own secret to saving money. She said, “If you keep working hard, little by little, the money adds up. That’s because you have no time to spend it.”

She went on, “When I didn’t work for 10 years, I kept spending far too much money. You have to work more so that you have no time to spend it and the money builds up.” Her point was that working steadily naturally curbs spending and helps build wealth.

Earlier, Ko So-young also attracted attention when she mentioned on YouTube a property in Seoul’s Hannam-dong area. Looking at the building, she expressed her affection for it, saying, “Our building’s doing well. It’s so beautiful. Isn’t it the prettiest around here? Hi, my little cash cow.”

The building is said to have been purchased by her husband, actor Jang Dong-gun, for about 12.6 billion won in June 2011. Its current value is estimated at around 30 billion won, which would represent an increase in value of about 17.4 billion won from the purchase price. The couple are also said to own properties in Songjeong-dong, Seongdong District, and Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul.

Meanwhile, Ko So-young married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010, and they have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.