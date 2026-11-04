Song Hye-kyo, how low does it go?... Her latest look shows off her square shoulders and collarbones

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Song Hye-kyo drew attention in a dress that revealed her shoulders and collarbones.

She shared elegant photos alongside playful black-and-white shots, showing a different side of her charm.

Song Hye-kyo posted several photos on social media on the 4th.

In the photos, she is seen looking at the camera in a white dress with a deeply plunging off-the-shoulder design, her long, straight hair falling loose. Her exposed shoulders and collarbones, along with her soft smile, drew attention.

Sitting with her chin propped up, she smiled, creating a calm and elegant atmosphere. In another photo, she held her long hair out to either side with both hands and laughed, revealing a more playful side.

Interest is focused on Song Hye-kyo’s latest photos, in which she showcases a range of moods, alternating between shots in a white dress and black-and-white images.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.