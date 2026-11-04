Is That Really Shindong? His Face Looks Half the Size After Losing 37 kg... 'Same Face Size' as Jang Dong-min

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Super Junior's Shindong showed off a dramatically sharper jawline after losing a whopping 37 kg, along with a 'small-face' look that holds its own even next to Jang Dong-min.

The video released on the 3rd on the YouTube channel TEO ended with a preview of the next episode of the web variety show Salon Drip.

The upcoming appearance of broadcaster Jang Dong-min and Shindong drew interest in the two meeting.

In the preview, Shindong appeared in a brown knit top paired with a white shirt and a short, swept-up hairstyle. His face looked slimmer and his jawline sharper than before.

In shots alongside Jang Dong-min, Shindong's changed appearance after losing weight and the two men's face sizes were compared side by side, drawing attention.

Shindong previously said that he started dieting with Wegovy, a medication for obesity, but stopped because it did not bring about much change. He later continued dieting by changing his lifestyle habits and said he succeeded in losing 37 kg in about five months.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.