Han Groo reveals her 'intimate hair-removal routine' at an OB-GYN clinic: “Good for hygiene, not just beauty”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Han Groo shared her personal daily routine, saying she regularly gets hair removal. She also shared her personal experience of finding it beneficial for hygiene as well as appearance.

On the 3rd, a video was released on Han Groo’s YouTube channel showing her visiting an OB-GYN clinic and talking with the clinic director about women’s health.

Han Groo said that she regularly gets hair removal.

She joked, “If any of you watching this video are in your early 20s, I hope you get your hair removed as soon as possible.”

As for why she started getting hair removal, she mentioned hygiene as well as appearance.

Han Groo said, “That characteristic musty smell disappeared after I got hair removal,” adding, “Once I tried it, I couldn’t stop.”

She said that stopping by the OB-GYN clinic after working out was also part of her usual routine.

Han Groo explained, “I always work out and then come in to get hair removal. This really is part of my daily routine.”

Han Groo debuted as a singer in 2011 and has since worked as an actress. After her divorce in 2022, she has been raising her two children and sharing her daily life on YouTube.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.