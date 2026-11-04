Cho Hye-jung, Has She Lost This Much Weight?... Her Unrecognizably Slimmer Jawline Comes as a Surprise

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Cho Hye-jung caught the eye with a slimmer face and a changed look.

On the 2nd, Cho Hye-jung shared photos showing how she has been doing on her social media.

In the photos, Cho Hye-jung stands beside a poster for the performance “Rewriting the World,” held at the Box Theater at Seoul Culture and Arts Factory, smiling brightly.

Pairing a gray baseball cap with black outerwear, Cho Hye-jung showed off her natural charm in a look that was both comfortable and understated.

What particularly caught the eye was how different her facial contours looked from before. Cho Hye-jung, who was once beloved for her full cheeks and youthful image, exuded a more mature air with slimmer cheeks and a sharper jawline.

Her small face beneath the cap and more defined facial contours also drew attention. Her signature lovely smile was unchanged, but her noticeably slimmer appearance compared with before stood out.

Cho Hye-jung, who is also known as the daughter of actor Cho Jae-hyun, made her debut in the 2014 drama “God’s Quiz 4.” She went on to gain recognition through appearances in “Because It’s the First Time,” “Imaginary Cat,” “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo” and “Go Back Couple,” among others.

She also returned to the small screen after a long absence through the tvN drama “Our Blues,” continuing her acting career.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.