Choi Soo-jong’s next-level jealousy erupts: “Even if I die first, my beloved Ha Hee-ra can’t remarry”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] South Korea’s quintessential celebrity couple, Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, appeared on KBS2’s “Problem Child in House,” serving up a lethal dose of sweetness for viewers with their astonishing, almost otherworldly devotion.

The 332nd episode of KBS2’s variety show “Problem Child in House” (hereafter “Problem Child in House”), which aired on Tuesday the 3rd, featured entertainment industry power couple Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra as guests. They shared a love story more cinematic than the movies with the “Rooftop Crew”—Song Eun-i, Kim Sook, Kim Jong-kook, Yang Se-chan and Joo Woo-jae—and enjoyed an engaging quiz session, making for a full and entertaining show. “Problem Child in House” also claimed the top spot among variety shows in its time slot, proving its strength as a Thursday staple. (Nielsen Korea, nationwide)

The two arrived holding hands tightly from the moment they appeared, instantly turning the rooftop room pink with romance. Choi Soo-jong said, “I don’t think we’ve ever had a difference of opinion in our 33 years together. Whenever something happens, I always respect Hee-ra’s opinion,” revealing that they had had “zero” marital fights and leaving the MCs stunned.

The Rooftop Room MCs offered vivid accounts of Choi Soo-jong’s passionate gaze, which has not cooled even after more than 30 years. Joo Woo-jae shook his head in disbelief, saying, “That isn’t the look of a couple who’ve been together for decades. It’s the intense gaze of an older guy at a college retreat trying to pick up a junior.” Hong Jin-kyung, seated right beside Ha Hee-ra, complained, “After he looks at Hee-ra, whatever gaze is left spills over onto me, and even that is so sweet. He’s not even looking at me, but it’s so sweet I could die.” Her complaint about being “collateral damage from his leftover gaze” brought the house down.

The show also revealed the unbelievable story behind Choi Soo-jong’s overnight rise to stardom. “When I was a student, I worked part-time as a tutor, and my student’s father was a director in the drama department. He looked at my face and asked if I’d ever thought about going on TV,” Choi said. “I ended up filming my debut project almost by accident, and four months later I was so famous I couldn’t get around by bus,” he recalled, astonishing everyone.

Choi Soo-jong’s unabashed pursuit of Ha Hee-ra immediately after his debut also came to light. “Right after my debut project aired, I was offered a job as an MC on “March of Youth.” I wasn’t confident about variety shows, so I was going to turn it down, but when I heard my partner was Ha Hee-ra, I said, ‘Wait! I’ll do it!’” he recalled, looking back on their fateful first meeting. He then remembered his move into films: “Whenever the production team asked who I wanted as my co-star, I always said Ha Hee-ra. If they recommended another actor, I’d insist, ‘I won’t do this movie,’ and we ended up making four films in a row together.” His unstoppable devotion drew laughs.

The quiz that day included questions such as “the final condition under which a husband in the Joseon dynasty could not demand a divorce,” “a household chore that even the most advanced humanoid robots struggle with,” and “something a female octopus does not do while carrying her young,” adding to the excitement.

Stories from the couple’s married life also came out, bringing the sweetness to a peak. Choi Soo-jong’s devoted side in everyday life particularly caught everyone’s attention. He said that a kiss every morning was a given, and revealed that he had saved Ha Hee-ra in his phone as “Oh~ My Love ♥.” To top it off, he said he wears a hat embroidered by hand with the initials “ONSR” (for “Oh, My Love”), prompting admiration. Even when asked the teasing question, “How would you feel if Ha Hee-ra remarried after you died?”, Choi didn’t hesitate for a second. “I can’t even imagine it. (Even if Hee-ra said she was happy,) no!” he exclaimed, letting his genuinely jealous feelings show and turning the rooftop room into a sea of laughter.

Behind the laughter-filled conversation, Choi Soo-jong’s profound feelings for his wife also struck a deep chord. “Personally, I hold women in much higher regard than men,” he said. “Ha Hee-ra went through four miscarriages in total. Seeing her overcome that difficult process and give birth twice, I thought she was truly amazing and felt so much respect for her. As her husband, all I can think is that I should do everything I can for her.” His words revealed his deep love and sense of responsibility, moving viewers.

After the show, reactions continued to pour in across online communities and social media, including: “I hope my son lives like Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra,” “Choi Soo-jong is such a devoted husband,” “They’re such an enviable couple,” “I want to meet a man like Choi Soo-jong,” “Kim Jong-kook is kind of a romantic too. Cute,” “Even his drone license is amazing,” and “It’s so funny how Joo Woo-jae keeps teasing his older friend.”

With dopamine-fueled chatter and quiz battles unfolding in the rooftop room, KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House” airs every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.