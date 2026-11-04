A Blunt “Shup up”... Ko Ji-yong Posts on Social Media a Day After Statement Opposing His Return to SECHSKIES

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of SECHSKIES, posted an enigmatic message on social media just one day after a statement opposing his return to the group.

On the 3rd, Ko posted a black-and-white photo to his account with the caption, “Please!! (Please).” The photo showed a person holding an index finger to their lips in a shushing gesture. What drew even more attention was the background music: Ko set the Black Eyed Peas’ “Shut Up” as the BGM.

“Shut Up,” a hit song released by the Black Eyed Peas in 2003, portrays a conflict between a man frustrated with someone who does not believe him and a woman trying to end the situation, saying she will not be taken in by his honeyed words.

Ko offered no further explanation, but speculation arose that the post was an indirect expression of his feelings about the situation, given that it came just one day after the SECHSKIES fandom issued a statement opposing his return to the group.

Ko will hold “The Tree in Inspire - Jekki’s Untold Story” with Jang Su-won and Lee Jae-jin at 6 p.m. on December 15 and 16 at INSPIRE Arena in Incheon.

In response, the SECHSKIES fandom issued a statement on the 2nd strongly opposing Ko joining SECHSKIES and resuming all activities with the group. The fandom criticized him for engaging in commercial and personal activities using the trademark and the group’s name despite having left SECHSKIES.

Fans particularly came out in outright opposition to Ko’s return to SECHSKIES, saying that even in 2018 he had used the group’s brand and fandom in advertisements seeking investors and in viral marketing, while making insulting remarks at numerous corporate events that had mobilized fans.

Strictly speaking, Ko is not currently a member of SECHSKIES. He announced his retirement from the entertainment industry after the group disbanded in 2000. He did not take part when SECHSKIES reunited in 2016 through MBC’s “Infinite Challenge – TOTOga 2,” and was also absent from the group’s subsequent activities. In 2018, following a statement from the fandom, Ko’s name was removed entirely from SECHSKIES’ profile.

Meanwhile, some are also revisiting the conflict with his ex-wife, Yang Im Hur.

Ko married Yang Im Hur and they had a son, Seung-jae, but he announced their divorce last August. He said they had actually divorced two years earlier, and that his health had since deteriorated severely due to liver cirrhosis, shock, and other conditions, leaving him to fight alone for his life. He also said he had filed for a provisional injunction to prevent interference with visitation and to prohibit the posting of photos and videos of the child, claiming that Yang Im Hur’s side had obstructed his visitation rights and kept him from seeing his son properly.

Yang Im Hur’s side countered that there had been no agreement on regular visitation at the time of the divorce and that they had filed a petition for a court ruling on visitation before Ko did. They also said they had not interfered with Ko’s visitation. Amid this, a claim emerged that Ko had paid Yang Im Hur child support only twice since the divorce, sparking controversy over unpaid child support. Ko’s side explained that it was true he had been unable to pay child support because his worsening health had put him in financial hardship, but said he had properly paid child support in August and September and would also pay the overdue amounts.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.