RESCENE, on fire... No. 1 on Melon Top 100 just two hours after comeback, sweeps the charts

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group RESCENE proved the power of its formidable fandom.

RESCENE released its fourth mini-album, “Pulse,” at 6 p.m. on the 3rd.

The title track “With” topped Melon Top 100 just two hours after its release and also reached No. 1 on Hot 100. The B-side tracks “Finest Thing,” “Baekhwayoran,” “Mimi” and “Dragon” all entered the top 10 on the Melon Top 100 chart, while RESCENE also claimed the top five spots on Hot 100. The group further swept the No. 1 spots on major music charts, including Bugs’ real-time chart and genie’s Top 200 real-time chart, proving itself to be a leading girl group.

“Pulse” is an album that captures the moment when a song offered to you returns as a voice that lifts me back up. “With” is a song about running after the voice calling me and meeting you, whom I had dreamed of for so long. It conveys the idea that, amid the cheers answering the song, the time spent running toward you has now become a promise for us to move forward together.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.