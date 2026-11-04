Shin Dong-yup ♥ Sun Hye-yoon: Daughter Accepted to Seoul National University, Pet’s Birthday Party Captured... Their Grown Children’s Impressive Statures

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] TV personality Shin Dong-yup has drawn attention after sharing a family photo featuring his wife, producer Sun Hye-yoon, and their two children, who have grown so much.

On the 3rd, several photos were posted on the social media account of Cream, the Shin family’s dog, along with the caption, “Cream’s fifth birthday. A party timed for when big sister, big brother, and Dad get home.”

The post continued, “Our family’s youngest, Shin Cream. Let’s stay healthy and strong like this and be with our family for a long, long time—forever and ever,” expressing affection for the dog.

The photos showed Shin Dong-yup, his wife producer Sun Hye-yoon, and their daughter and son gathered together for their dog Cream’s fifth birthday.

The two children, who have grown so much, especially caught the eye. Parts of their faces were covered with various stickers, including stars and hearts, but the siblings standing beside their parents conveyed the warmth of a close-knit family.

In the photos, Shin Dong-yup is smiling brightly between his two children. Sun Hye-yoon also posed affectionately with the family, sharing the special moment with them.

The family prepared a special cake decorated with Cream’s face and celebrated the birthday with a candle shaped like the number “5.” Wearing an adorable hanbok dress, Cream showed off a cuteness befitting the star of the day.

The released video also showed Shin Dong-yup saying, “Pig’s trotters for a birthday present,” as he personally pulled meat off and fed it to Cream. When Cream adorably begged for more food, Sun Hye-yoon said, “You shouldn’t eat too much if you want to live a long time,” drawing laughs.

Shin Dong-yup married Sun Hye-yoon, an MBC variety-show producer who is seven years his junior, in 2006. They have one son and one daughter.

His daughter, Shin Ji-hyo, born in 2007, recently made headlines after news emerged that she had been accepted to both the ballet major in the Dance Division of Seoul National University’s Department of Physical Education, College of Education, and the School of Dance at Korea National University of Arts.

In 2022, Shin Dong-yup met Cream, an abandoned dog, through SBS’s “TV Animal Farm,” which he hosts, and adopted the dog into his family. Cream is said to be one of the puppies born to a mother dog who was at risk of euthanasia.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.