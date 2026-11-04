ATEEZ’s rise is getting downright scary... on the U.S. Billboard ‘Global 200’ before their official comeback

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group ATEEZ is on a fearsome upward trajectory.

ATEEZ’s pre-release track “Drip,” released on October 23, from their 15th mini album “Golden Hour: Part.6,” ranked No. 190 on the U.S. Billboard Global 200 chart.

The Global 200 ranks entries based on streaming and music sales figures compiled across around 200 countries and regions worldwide, including the U.S. ATEEZ made their first-ever entry on the chart in the track’s first week of release, proving their upward momentum.

“Drip” is built around intense trap beats. ATEEZ channel their signature energy through powerful synchronized choreography and fierce hip movements. The song’s performances were unveiled on programs including KBS2’s Music Bank on the 30th of last month, followed by MBC’s Show! Music Core and SBS’s Inkigayo, drawing an enthusiastic response.

ATEEZ are showcasing their formidable global popularity, having topped the U.S. Billboard main album chart, the Billboard 200, for the third time overall and successfully completed a large-scale world tour. Their previous release, “Bad,” has sparked phenomenon-level popularity, bringing them more attention than ever.

ATEEZ will release “Golden Hour: Part.6” at 2 p.m. on the 13th. They will also launch their world tour, “Zero to All,” starting in Incheon next January, with stops in Japan, Europe, North America, South America and elsewhere.

Ahead of this, ATEEZ released their fourth concept photo. Featuring part of a ship and fragments of a wrecked vessel in an otherwise ordinary everyday setting, the photo depicts ATEEZ expanding their own territory through traces of a voyage that reach into every corner of daily life.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.