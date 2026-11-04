Who is the 29-year-old male ballad singer from Incheon?... “14 years of school bullying evidence gathered, but he still hasn’t made it” — Allegation

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] A new allegation of school violence (hereafter, “hakpok”) has emerged in the entertainment industry.

Netizen A posted on an online community under the title “Watching for more than 10 years to expose a celebrity for school bullying.”

A wrote, “His classmates have gathered all the material, but he still hasn’t made it, and they’re getting tired. They’ve been collecting it since he was 15, and now he’s 29.”

Another netizen commented on the post, “He’s from Incheon, and I can tell just from the comments.” Another netizen added, “He’s a singer from Incheon, and he was a complete idiot—a real delinquent. He got into an agency full of model students on the strength of one thing, his sweet voice, and then crafted an image for himself. He smoked heavily from middle school on, but somehow his voice didn’t suffer.”

However, the authenticity of the post and comments has not been verified. No specific details of school bullying or evidence that could substantiate the claims have been made public either.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.