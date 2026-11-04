Husband’s ‘I Want to Go Back to Germany’ Dilemma... Kim Hye-seon Moved by Surprise Wedding Anniversary Gesture

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Comedian Kim Hye-seon celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary with her German husband, Stefan Ziegel. Recently, she was moved to tears by her husband’s heartfelt wish to return to his home country. This time, she was touched by the Korean handwritten letter he had carefully prepared, showing that their love remains strong.

On the 3rd, Kim Hye-seon posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, “Somehow, we’re already in our eighth year as a married couple.”

She shared the gift her husband had prepared, saying, “The German sloth who filled my heart with emotion even though I was busy all day on our anniversary.”

The photos showed a bouquet of purple roses and a carefully handwritten letter. In Korean, her husband wrote, “To my beloved wife! Can you believe it’s already been eight years since we got married!” expressing his love for her.

Kim expressed her gratitude, saying, “I remember you being sad and saying flowers in Korea were expensive, but you brought home such pretty flowers. Do you know that the handwritten letter written 100 percent in Korean is even more touching?”

Another photo showed Kim in a white dress, holding her husband’s hand and smiling brightly. The two smiled at the camera, capturing a happy moment. “I’m still a wife who is loved every moment,” Kim said, proudly sharing that her husband’s love had not changed even in their eighth year of marriage. She added, “I’ve been busy lately, without a single day off, but soon let’s spend all day together to our heart’s content,” and “I’ll make sure you don’t feel lonely living in Korea, and I’ll take good care of your life too. I love you, you know,” expressing her affection.

Kim’s latest post has drawn even more attention in light of the couple’s concerns revealed on a recent broadcast.

On MBN’s “The Exclusive World,” which aired on the 22nd of last month, Stefan opened up about missing his parents in Germany and said he wanted to return to his home country. “My parents are getting old, and their health hasn’t been good lately. I want to be there to help them,” he said at the time, adding, “I want to live in Germany again. I want to be by my parents’ side.”

Stefan chose to move to Korea for his wife and has been living in an unfamiliar environment. Kim expressed regret that her husband missed his family and friends but did not let it show to her.

At the time, Kim also broke down in tears, saying, “I feel like I’ve torn a family apart.” They discussed the possibility of moving to Germany together, but could not easily reach a decision because of the life they had established and their work in Korea.

Kim met Stefan while studying in Germany, dated him for two years, and married him on November 3, 2018. She currently runs a jumping fitness business alongside her broadcasting work, and Stefan also lives in Korea, helping with his wife’s business.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.