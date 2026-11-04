Kim Ho-young makes a pointed remark four months after Ock Joo-hyun said she regretted dropping her complaint: “You only know once you’ve experienced it yourself”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Musical theater actor and TV personality Kim Ho-young opened up about how his views on relationships have changed. After previously clashing with Ock Joo-hyun over what became known as the “Okjangpan controversy,” his latest remarks are drawing attention, coming about four months after Ock recently said she regretted dropping her complaint.

Kim appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel “New Woman” in a video released on the 3rd, chatting about various topics with Lee Kyung-sil and Jo Hye-ryeon.

That day, while boasting about his extensive network, Kim shared his own standards for relationships. “You don’t really know until you’ve experienced it for yourself,” he said. “Relationships take practice, too. So I’m practicing not getting emotionally invested.”

He continued, “There are people who are on my side even when I don’t put effort into the relationship. I think the people who are right for me are those on the same wavelength—people I want to contact and think of, whether things are going well or badly.”

Kim surprised people by revealing that he has more than 5,000 contacts saved on his phone. “For about 16 years after my debut, I worked on my own without a manager. I had to get people’s contact information, if only to promote myself,” he explained.

Though Kim has built relationships with countless people, he was conveying that he now believes it is more important to figure out who is a good fit for him than to invest emotionally in every relationship.

The remarks are also drawing interest because his past conflict with Ock Joo-hyun resurfaced this year.

In July, Ock Joo-hyun revisited the “Okjangpan controversy,” which erupted in 2022, on a fan communication platform. Ock, who had filed a complaint against Kim Ho-young on suspicion of defamation and later withdrawn it, claimed that Kim had never apologized to her.

Ock said Kim had thanked her for dropping the complaint, but that all she heard from him was an explanation that he had never taken a shot at her. She also claimed the controversy had hurt her advertising contracts, and said, “What I regret most after it was over was withdrawing the complaint.”

The conflict between the two began with the casting controversy surrounding the 2022 musical “Elisabeth.” After Kim posted on social media, “The days of chaos are over. Now it’s the Okjangpan,” some speculated that he was targeting Ock Joo-hyun.

Ock then filed a complaint against Kim on suspicion of defamation, and the controversy grew as senior actors in the musical theater world also stepped in. Ock later withdrew the complaint, bringing the conflict to a close for the time being. Reports also emerged that the two sides had cleared up their misunderstandings and reconciled.

However, four years later, in July of this year, Ock brought up what happened again, putting the conflict between the two back in the spotlight.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.