Glen Check's Kim Jun-won's wife alleges sexual harassment by his agency: “Expose your breasts and play the piano”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Ms. Yoo, the wife of Glen Check member Kim Jun-won, claimed that she had been sexually harassed by Kim, a division head at her husband's agency.

On the 3rd, Ms. Yoo posted a lengthy statement on her account. She began by saying, “For about a year, I have been raising various issues with the company, including sexual harassment. One of them was a request for an apology for two sexually harassing remarks made by division head Kim.”

She continued, “For more than three years, I helped Glen Check with various work, including visual direction, design, slogans, and merchandise production, without pay, and I also worked directly with company employees. But after I asked for an apology, the company excluded me from work, and a written document related to the sexual harassment issue included screenshots of my bikini photos and selfies, as well as sexual comments left by accounts I didn't know. It felt as though the point was that, because I was someone who regularly exposed my body, I should have to put up with remarks like that.”

Ms. Yoo said, “Former member Kang Hyuk-jun also gave a direct account of the inappropriate remarks made in the meeting room. After reading that written statement, I was deeply shocked and began receiving psychiatric treatment. I am still going through a difficult time, relying on medication. Later, I received tips and materials saying that female artists had had similar experiences. Their stories made me even more heartbroken. Please acknowledge what was wrong and apologize for the things that call for an apology.”

Ms. Yoo also released as evidence conversations she had had with people she knew and other materials. They included an account that division head Kim had told her, “Expose your breasts and play the piano,” which caused a stir.

Glen Check is an electronic music band consisting of Kim Jun-won and J-Bo. The band debuted in 2011 with Kim Jun-won and Kang Hyuk-jun as its members, and recruited J-Bo in 2023. Kang left the group in 2025.

Glen Check's 2017 EP was named to Billboard's “The 20 Best K-Pop Albums of 2017,” and “Runaway,” from the band's third full-length album, Bleach, was featured at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship, attracting worldwide attention. In 2024, “Dazed and Confused” and “Forever” were featured in Netflix's The Boyfriend, making headlines.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.