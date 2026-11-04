Seo Ye-ji to Star in Vampire Film, Returning to the Big Screen After Five Years, Overcoming ‘Private Life Controversy’

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actress Seo Ye-ji has confirmed her return to the big screen after five years. The film she has chosen is a Korean-style vampire movie inspired by a cannibalism-related incident recorded in the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty.

According to her agency, B. Wave Entertainment, on the 4th, Seo Ye-ji has confirmed her appearance in the film ‘Geumwoldo’ and is beginning preparations for filming in earnest.

‘Geumwoldo’ is a Korean-style vampire mystery film inspired by records related to cannibalism in the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty. The film adds genre-driven imagination to historical records to unravel a mysterious case, with Baek Dong-hoon directing.

Seo Ye-ji will play Kim Ji-hu, who pursues the truth behind the case. Interest is mounting in what new side Seo Ye-ji will show as a character who probes a mysterious case at the heart of the film.

The film is expected to begin shooting in mid-month and is being made with a 2027 release in mind.

This project is especially meaningful as Seo Ye-ji’s return to the big screen.

Seo Ye-ji had been absent from films for some time after ‘Recalled,’ released in 2021. Her career was derailed as various allegations emerged, including controversy over her private life related to her former partner Kim Jeong-hyun in 2021. She returned to television in 2022 through the tvN drama ‘Eve,’ but her subsequent acting projects were few and far between.

She began appearing before the public again last year. She drew attention by directly parodying the controversies surrounding her on Season 7 of Coupang Play’s ‘SNL Korea,’ and resumed her activities by appearing on variety shows as well.

In January this year, she took on the challenge of performing onstage for the first time since her debut, in the play ‘Praise of Death.’ Seo Ye-ji played the ill-fated soprano Yun Sim-deok, portraying the complex inner world of a woman seeking to choose her own life and love despite the constraints of her era.

Last July, she announced a fresh start by moving to B. Wave Entertainment. The agency had pledged to support her activities, saying it would present a range of content that could bring out Seo Ye-ji’s distinctive personality.

Now, about four months later, she has also confirmed a film role, expanding her activities from the stage to the big screen.

In the past, Seo Ye-ji delivered a striking performance in ‘Warning: Do Not Play,’ playing a director investigating the secrets of horror films. In ‘Recalled,’ she took on the mystery genre, portraying a character caught between memory and reality.

‘Geumwoldo’ also deals with a mysterious case, making it a fitting match for Seo Ye-ji’s experience in genre films.

After returning to acting onstage following the controversies, Seo Ye-ji is now set to meet audiences in a Korean-style vampire film. Interest is mounting in how her return to the big screen after five years will be received.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.