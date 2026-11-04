Park Bo-kyung kisses a “close friend” in front of ♥Jin Seon-kyu... “I just couldn’t sit through it”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jin Seon-kyu handed his wife, Park Bo-kyung, an unexpected item after witnessing her kiss scene with a close friend.

On MBC’s Where Is My Home, airing Thursday the 5th, the cast sets out to visit award-winning homes. (Directed by Jung Da-hi, Nam Yoo-jung, Jang Hyo-jong, and Kim Yu-jin; hereafter, “Homes.”)

In this episode, they set out to visit award-winning homes that look like works of art. Joining the property visits are the “Blue Dragon Award couple,” actors Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung, along with Yang Se-chan and Joo Woo-jae. This is the first time Jin and Park have appeared together on a variety show. Viewers are curious to see the real-life chemistry between Jin, a warm and affectionate husband, and Park, his calm yet charismatic wife.

The acting stories of the actor couple are also sure to feature. An anecdote will be shared about Park and Jin’s close friend playing lovers in a play. Jin, who went to watch the rehearsal, confessed, “I just couldn’t sit through it.” The unexpected item he gave Park after seeing her kiss scene with his close friend will also be revealed, adding to the laughs.

The group then takes on the “Did you grow up poor?” challenge, based on a memorable line from Little Women, the drama Park appeared in. Jin brings out memorable characters from his works, from Wi Seong-rak in The Outlaws to his Jeongmu Chonggam character from “100 Days of Lies,” setting the studio abuzz. Viewers are looking forward to seeing the impromptu acting challenge, brought to life by the exceptional acting skills of the Blue Dragon Award winners.

Next, the four visit a house in Buam-dong, Jongno District, that won an Excellence Award at the Seoul Metropolitan Government Architecture Awards. With separate entrances for the first- and second-floor units, the house is the first on Homes to feature both an inner courtyard with a water feature at its center and a yard. Jin, who has long dreamed of living in a house, explores every corner and lets his dream grow. He even puts his imagination into overdrive and launches into an impromptu role-play. Undeterred as Yang Se-chan and Joo Woo-jae keep changing the scenario, he continues acting, bringing a playful energy to the set and showing why he’s known as a “god of acting.”

The house also appeals to men’s dreams, with its high ceilings and basement garage packed with motorcycle gear. Jin can’t hide his broad grin, and he can’t take his eyes off a motorcycle by a well-known brand that also appears inside the house. Park, on the other hand, is less than enthusiastic, leaving Jin on tenterhooks. Will Jin’s “convince my wife to live in a house” campaign succeed with a wife who prefers apartment living?

The award-winning homes episode of MBC’s Where Is My Home will air at 10 p.m. on Thursday the 5th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.