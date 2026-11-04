Park Jin-young opens up amid ‘religious group’ controversy: “Heresy allegations can’t be resolved through comments”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer and producer Park Jin-young once again addressed suspicions surrounding the religious group he leads, expressing his frustration.

On the 3rd, the YouTube channel ‘Firstfruits’ featured footage of Park Jin-young preaching.

In the video, Park Jin-young said, “We’ve now started hearing people call us heretics and a cult, and have begun facing a great deal of persecution in earnest.”

He went on to emphasize, “This isn’t something we resolve in our own way. It will be resolved appropriately at the right moment,” adding, “It isn’t resolved by debating doctrine or mobilizing as an organized group to post comments.”

He added, “Avoiding persecution for being called heretics and a cult isn’t something we can do through our own efforts. God is the one who resolves that, too.”

Last September, Park Jin-young also claimed of the religious group, “It’s not a baseless group, but a church with a clear origin and lineage.”

‘Firstfruits’ began as Park Jin-young’s Bible lectures and study group and grew into a church. He continues to give lectures on faith and doctrine through the YouTube channel.

In connection with this, the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Korea (Tonghap), a Protestant denomination, is reportedly conducting a study of Park Jin-young and ‘Firstfruits.’

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Park Jin-young has faced controversy related to religion. In 2018, allegations emerged that he had led a gathering of the Evangelical Baptist Church of Korea. At the time, he denied the allegations, saying he had simply rented a venue at his own expense to study the Bible.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.