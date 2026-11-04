After Losing Her Mother, Go Ah-sung Looks Back on How Hard Caregiving Was: “Memories I Buried Because They Were So Horrific Came Back”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Go Ah-sung looked back on the hardships she endured while caring for her mother.

On the 3rd, a video titled “Book Talk Is Just an Excuse | Chatting About the Feel of Time with Go Ah-sung, My Friend of 12 Years” was released on the YouTube channel “Publisher Muje.”

Park Jung-min invited Go Ah-sung to talk about books. Go drew attention when she discussed caregiving in a work and shared her own experience of caring for her mother. She said, “The story suddenly moves into a period of caregiving, and I have personal experience with it. It was described in such detail. I couldn’t believe it could be that detailed. All the memories I’d pushed aside, the ones I’d forgotten because they were so horrific, came back to me.” Go Ah-sung’s mother passed away on July 6, 2021, after battling a chronic illness.

Go added, “Caregiving itself gives you a sense of life turning like a cogwheel. It was written in such detail in the book that I had to pause reading it once.”

Park said, “I’ve watched Go for 12 years, and I could really feel her changing around the time she was caring for her mother with her older sisters. The difference before and after was striking.” He felt that Go’s personality had changed significantly after she cared for her mother.

Go strongly agreed, saying, “That’s right. I felt it a lot, too. I’m one of three sisters, and everyone used to say I clearly seemed like the youngest. But after I started caregiving, everyone saw me as the oldest. Even foreigners did. It’s a little upsetting to wonder why that changed so much.” She continued, “The three of us sisters took turns caring for her equally. People who have experienced caregiving have a distinctive experience of their own. I think the feeling of devoting all your time to caring for someone and taking responsibility for their health can change a person profoundly.”

Go Ah-sung will appear in the new Disney+ drama “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store,” which will be released next year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.