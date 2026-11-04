Sean once again backs RESCENE’s May, who came to him on her knees: “Sing happily”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Singer Sean has stepped up as a staunch supporter of RESCENE member May. After the junior singer, with whom he had formed a bond through her reckless pledge to “run from Seoul to Geoje,” reached the top of the music charts with a new song, he once again publicly voiced his support.

On the 4th, Sean posted on his social media, “RESCENE’s new album, PULSE. May, I’m cheering you on! Always sing happily with the same heart you had at the beginning.” He added the hashtag #May’sRunningUncle, recalling his special connection with May.

The two first met on the YouTube channel Togetherwithsean, in a video posted in July. At the time, May went to see Sean and even got down on her knees to ask him for help. She had previously pledged during a livestream that she would run from Seoul to Geoje if a RESCENE song made it into the top 100 on the music charts.

But the song’s chart ranking rose faster than expected, putting her in an awkward position. May admitted, “It climbed all the way to No. 5. I couldn’t exactly hope it wouldn’t make the chart, and so many people were asking, ‘What are you going to do?’ that the company went into emergency mode.”

May, who had no running experience, explained that she watched Sean’s videos, calculated how long it would take to run from Seoul to Geoje, and looked into how she could do it. Sean replied, “I want to commend you for trying to keep your promise,” but also advised, “Because you’re someone who lives on the public’s love, you should try as hard as possible to keep what you say, and be careful when making promises.”

After that, the two ran 6.25 kilometers together, making a special memory.

At the time, when RESCENE reached No. 1 on the music charts, Sean also sent his congratulations through his YouTube channel.

RESCENE released its fourth mini-album, PULSE, at 6 p.m. on the 3rd. Its title track, “With,” topped the Melon TOP100 chart at 8 p.m., just two hours after its release. Following the resurgence of its earlier song “Love Attack,” the group continued its upward momentum by reaching the top with a new song as well.

All five tracks on the new album—including “Finest Thing,” “Baekhwayoran,” “MEME,” and “Dragon”—entered the top 10 on Melon TOP100. On the HOT100 chart, the five new songs also managed to occupy the top five spots, in what is known as a “chart sweep.”

RESCENE is a five-member girl group consisting of Woni, Liv, Minami, May, and Zena. The group is set to perform at the 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards, which will be held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on the 7th.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.