“So this is my baby’s baby”... A three-generation reunion moves Han Da-gam’s parents

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] On KBS2’s The Return of Superman, actor Han Da-gam’s parents meet their grandson Juwon for the first time.

The Return of Superman, directed by Kim Young-min and hereafter referred to as “The Return of Superman,” has been loved by the nation for 13 years since it first aired in 2013. It received a Presidential Commendation at an event marking the 14th Population Day and was named the most influential observational variety show at the 2026 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards, proving its stature as the nation’s beloved parenting variety show.

The 642nd episode of The Return of Superman, airing today (the 4th), is titled “You Came Like a Gift” and features MCs Kim Jong-min and Ralral. As the show reveals the daily life of Han Da-gam, who became a mother at 47, and her 26-day-old son Juwon, her parents show their boundless love for their grandson.

Han Da-gam’s father, known as a doting dad to his daughter, draws attention as he dotes on his grandson Juwon. He even had a dream foretelling Juwon’s birth and eagerly awaited his grandson; now he is immediately smitten with Juwon, who looks just like his daughter.

Juwon is even prompting his maternal grandfather to decide to quit smoking—a feat his daughter Han Da-gam could not accomplish—drawing attention. Han Da-gam’s father says, “I wouldn’t quit smoking even if Da-gam offered me 100 million won, but I started for Juwon,” and is determined to stay by his grandson’s side, healthy, for many years to come.

Han Da-gam’s mother also holds her grandson Juwon in her arms and says with overwhelming emotion, “So this is my baby’s baby.” Juwon then flashes an adorable smile at his grandparents, who gaze at him with eyes full of love, bringing a smile to everyone’s face. Han Da-gam’s parents reportedly couldn’t take their eyes off the face of their small, adorable grandson.

Viewers can see the adorable charms of Juwon, who has won the affection of his maternal grandparents, on The Return of Superman.

KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.