Controversy over fans’ statement opposing Ko Ji-yong’s return quickly tamped down: “Not a Jekki reunion”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Former SECHSKIES member Ko Ji-yong stirred controversy by posting a cryptic message reading “Shut Up” shortly after fans issued a statement opposing his return. The concert organizer has now issued an explanation, saying it never sought to bring Ko back as an official member of SECHSKIES.

On the 4th, Mountain Movement Story Co., the organizer of the performance “THE TREE in INSPIRE—Jekki’s Untold Story”, issued an official statement saying, “This event is not an official SECHSKIES reunion.” It added, “This performance was not planned to announce or pursue an official SECHSKIES reunion or full-group activities,” explaining that it was “a separate event planned to bring Ko Ji-yong, Jang Su-won and Lee Jai-jin together to share music, memories and stories about the present with the audience.”

The organizer also ruled out the possibility of Ko Ji-yong’s formal return.

The organizer stressed, “Describing this event as an official SECHSKIES reunion does not reflect its actual nature,” adding, “We have never announced that Ko Ji-yong would officially join SECHSKIES or that he would officially participate in future activities.”

The explanation came after controversy spread over a post Ko Ji-yong had shared on social media.

Earlier, on the 3rd, Ko Ji-yong posted a black-and-white photo on his social media along with the brief message “Please!!” In the photo, a person held an index finger to their lips in a gesture that seemed to signal silence. Ko also set the Black Eyed Peas’ song “Shut Up” as the background music.

The SECHSKIES fan union had in fact issued a statement on the 2nd, expressing strong opposition to Ko Ji-yong’s return to the group’s activities.

The fan union said, “We express our deep regret over Ko Ji-yong’s attempt to join SECHSKIES’ activities and take part in a reunion, and strongly oppose it.” It also claimed that Ko had commercially exploited SECHSKIES’ brand value and fandom even after leaving the group’s activities, and called on him to stop activities using the group’s name and trademark rights.

This is not the first conflict between Ko Ji-yong and the fandom.

Back in 2018, the SECHSKIES fan union alleged that a company Ko Ji-yong was affiliated with was using the group’s name to promote its business, and asked that he be removed from SECHSKIES’ profile on portal sites. At the time, his agency, YG Entertainment, said it would accept the fans’ request and revise the profile.

The situation became more complicated as controversy also erupted over performance prices. Amounts of 454,000 won, 568,400 won and 898,400 won shown in an event information image were reported as ticket prices, prompting criticism that they were exorbitant.

However, on the 2nd, the organizer countered that the amounts were examples of room rates at INSPIRE Hotel & Resort, not performance ticket prices. It explained that the misunderstanding arose because room rates were confused with the actual concert ticket prices.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong is set to give a special performance with Jang Su-won and Lee Jai-jin at INSPIRE Arena in Incheon on December 15 and 16.

It will be about 10 years since Ko Ji-yong last shared a stage with SECHSKIES members, at the group’s reunion performance on MBC’s “Infinite Challenge” in 2016. Ko made a surprise appearance at a guerrilla concert then, but did not take part in the group’s official activities afterward.

Eun Ji-won and Kim Jae-deok will not take part in this performance either.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.