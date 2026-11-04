Lee Jong-suk has been the youngest at I Can Hear Your Voice reunions for 13 years, following Lee Bo-young’s directions: “I check the route and parking, too”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Jong-suk revealed the close bond he has maintained for 13 years with the cast of the drama I Can Hear Your Voice.

Actor Lee Jong-suk appeared as a guest on the web variety show Salon Drip on the YouTube channel TEO, released on the 3rd, and shared a variety of stories.

That day, Lee Jong-suk said he still holds regular gatherings with the actors he worked with on the SBS drama I Can Hear Your Voice.

“We still get together once a year for an I Can Hear Your Voice reunion. We have one tomorrow, too,” Lee Jong-suk said, surprising viewers.

The person who takes the lead in organizing the gatherings is actress Lee Bo-young, who acted alongside him in the drama. Lee Jong-suk said, “Every so often, she tells me, ‘Set a date, Jong-suk. Book a restaurant.’”

“I’m the youngest, so I make the reservation. I look through blogs and book a restaurant,” he said. “I have to check everything, including the route and parking. Once I’ve made the reservation and say, ‘The restaurant is booked,’ we meet,” he explained.

In the drama, Lee Jong-suk played the dependable younger man who protected Lee Bo-young. Even now, 13 years later, he is still very much the youngest member at their gatherings.

He also revealed who attends the gatherings. “Usually, senior colleagues Yoon Sang-hyun, Kim Kwang-kyu, and Kim Hae-sook, the writer, the director, and I get together,” Lee Jong-suk explained.

He added, “There’s no other gathering that has lasted as long as the I Can Hear Your Voice one,” and expressed his particular affection for the bond they have maintained for so long: “It’s been about 13 years. That’s not easy.”

The 2013 SBS drama I Can Hear Your Voice tells the story of Jang Hye-sung (Lee Bo-young), a materialistic court-appointed public defender, and Park Su-ha (Lee Jong-suk), a boy with the supernatural ability to read other people’s minds. At the time, the older-woman/younger-man romance between Lee Bo-young and Lee Jong-suk was a hit, and the drama proved popular, recording a peak rating of 24.1% (Nielsen Korea, nationwide).

Even now, 13 years after the drama ended, the actors and production staff continue to gather, maintaining their special bond.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.