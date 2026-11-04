Gong Min-jeong really is a star in demand, keeping busy from TV dramas to films and theater

Image source: the play Open the Door and the film A Flowing Journey

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Gong Min-jeong continues to keep busy.

Gong Min-jeong is meeting audiences in the film A Flowing Journey, which opened on the 28th. The film tells the story of Chun-hee (Kim Hye-ok), who, after losing her husband and preparing for a trip of her own, meets unexpected connections in the apartment she has just moved into, and a new melody begins to flow through her once-quiet daily life. Gong plays Na-kyung, Chun-hee’s friend, and is moving audiences on screen with a special friendship that transcends generations.

Gong Min-jeong’s work continues on stage as well. Following To Mourn My Death, she will take the stage twice this year, including in Open the Door. The play is a theatrical adaptation of an original film by director Jang Hang-jun, depicting the intense psychological battle among the characters over the truth behind an incident concealed seven years ago. Gong has been cast as Yoon-joo, who opens the secret door, and is set to showcase a striking transformation.

She is also reportedly juggling filming for the SBS drama Full Count, scheduled for release in 2027, and keeping busy. Attention is focused on Gong Min-jeong’s active work across a range of fields.

Meanwhile, the film A Flowing Journey, starring Gong Min-jeong, is currently showing to great acclaim. The play Open the Door will run at YES24 Art One Theater 3 in Daehangno from December 5 through March 7, 2027.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.